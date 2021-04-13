Half of semi-wholesale shops in Koyambedu allowed to work

Temporary solution: Semi-wholesalers and retailers doing business at the Koyambedu market on Monday.

Discussions on with government officials to implement permanent measures

As a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19 and to avoid crowding, the Koyambedu Market Management Committee has introduced a system wherein about 50% of the semi-wholesale and retail shops will be allowed to function on a rotational basis.

Half the 1,800 vegetable and fruit retail outlets in the market have been allowed to operate on alternate days on an odd-even basis as per their shop number. Officials of the management committee said this was being implemented as a temporary solution to reduce the impact of the new COVID-19 restrictions on traders and also to prevent crowding. However, discussions are on to implement permanent measures.

Announcements about the new arrangements and COVID-19 precautions are being made constantly in the market. Semi-wholesalers said they sourced 30% less produce from neighbouring districts as only half the shops would operate.

As the market reopened on Monday after a holiday, there was demand for vegetables, and some were priced higher by ₹5 to ₹10 a kg. Tomatoes were among the few vegetables that were cheap.

Members of the Koyambedu Semi-wholesale Traders’ Welfare Association noted that this arrangement would be more agreeable for business, compared with a complete shutdown.

Some of them had informed their regular customers to approach shops that were open on a particular day and not lose out on business.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All Associations of the KWMC Periyar Vegetable Market have submitted representations to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, requesting the authorities to keep the market open as it would affect farmers and traders attached to the 3,500 shops and 40,000 labourers.

Some of their demands include that decisions pertaining to the market must be taken in consultation with the traders, checking of vehicles arriving from other States, an increased presence of police personnel to regulate traffic, allowing vaccination for those aged above 18 years and allotment of more parking space around the market.