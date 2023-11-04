Half of city’s arterial roads and rails still exposed to flood risk

November 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

As 50.6% of the critical transit lines and highways in Chennai Metropolitan Area are exposed to flood risks, various stakeholders, including Chennai Corporation have started identification and designation of flood-prone areas as eco-zones where new growth may not be encouraged.

At a sectoral meeting for the preparation of a vision document for the Third Master Plan, officials from agencies such as the Chennai Corporation, Public Works Department and Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust participated and pointed to the latest study carried out in 2022 with World Bank funding to identify critical transit lines and highways that are exposed to flood risk.

For instance, the Outer Ring Road near Mangadu is vulnerable to flooding, impacting freight traffic to Ennore Port. The study in 2022 under Chennai City Partnership of the World Bank and implemented by the State government also pointed to high exposure to flood risk in road networks in Adyar basin, Cooum basin and Kovalam basin.

Sourav Kumar Biswas, Director of Resilient Infrastructure at Sponge Collaborative, said areas near waterbodies, floodplains, streams, and low-lying areas have higher likelihood of flooding and should be designated as eco-zones.

“New growth should not be encouraged in these places and they can be designed as open spaces and urban habitats with the capacity to manage extreme floods and recharge the aquifer. This approach is called the Sponge City. Chennai is currently building more than 50 sponge parks and tested the cost-effectiveness of sponge city in the Mathur Colony neighbourhood of North Chennai,” he said.

Stressing the need for expanding the stormwater drain coverage in flood-prone areas with limited infrastructure, Mr. Biswas said the integrated stormwater drain projects in all the basins of Chennai undertaken by Chennai Corporation and other local bodies is adopting this approach to build a comprehensive network while leveraging natural waterbodies as part of the flood mitigation strategy. “Design risk-mitigating structures like bunds, embankments or nature-based solutions like buffers are important,” he said.

Pointing to the data by Chennai City Partnership funded by the World Bank and implemented by the State government, Manushi Ashok Jain, Director of Adaptive Buildings and Place at Sponge Collaborative said land-use development plan in Chennai does not have a complementary ecological framework for protecting, restoring, and connecting Chennai’s extensive blue-green systems. “Increased blue-green areas can mitigate some risks. But only 2% of Chennai city are declared parks, 24 sq. km. have been declared forest and 91.31 sq. km. of waterbodies are present in the metropolitan area,’ she said.

Stressing the need for removing encroachment of marshy and eco-sensitive areas such as Pallikaranai, she said partially built-up and partially waste dumping sites in the city have reduced the eco-sensitive areas. “Land-use plans show indiscriminate expansion of residential areas into peri-urban areas that are still undeveloped without a framework for risk-sensitive and resilient urban growth,” she said.

Officials from various departments have suggested that climate change be accounted for in our understanding of flood risk at the metropolitan level. “There is also a gap in understanding the capacity of our existing stormwater infrastructure and an inventory of infrastructure exposed to disaster risks,” said an official.