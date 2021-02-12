HAL chairman and Walmart Executive VP among distinguished alumni awardees of IIT Madras

11 alumni have been chosen this year for the awards, for their extraordinary accomplishments, a press release said

The chairman and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., executive vice president of Walmart, and chief technology officer for Energy and Mobility at Microsoft R&D India and Azure Global, are among the distinguished alumni awardees of 2021, who will be honoured for their extraordinary accomplishments by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

The awards were instituted in 1996 and so far, 192 alumni have been honoured. The awardees are selected by a committee appointed by the Institute director.

Candidates are nominated for their excellence in the academic sphere; technology and innovation; entrepreneurship; besides in other walks of life, according to a release.

The awardees recalled their time at the institute and the contribution of their teachers in shaping them and preparing them for future challenges.

The awardees include Ajay Kaushal, co-founder and director of BillDesk; Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress Software, USA; Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CTO, Energy and Mobility, Microsoft R&D India and Azure Global; R. Madhavan, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; Suresh Kumar, executive vice president, chief technology officer and chief development officer, Walmart; Ravi Subrahmanyan, emeritus professor, Raman Research Institute, Karnataka; SK (KG) Ganapathi, founder and CEO, Vimaan Robotics; Jayaraman Chandrasekhar, principal research scientist, Gilead Sciences; Ram Duvvuru Sriram, chief, software and systems division, Information Technology Laboratory, National Institute of Standards and Technology, USA; Prasanna Ramaswamy, musician, Virginia and B.S. Sathyaprakash, associate director, Institute of Gravitation and the Cosmos, Bert Elsbach.