Hairpin bend on Gudiyatham High Road a risk for motorists

July 27, 2022 18:13 IST

The hairpin bend on the Gudiyatham High Road in Pallikonda, a border town on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 48), near Vellore is proving dangerous for motorists, especially at night.

The bend, located near the bazaar area towards Gudiyatham, allows only one bus at a time on the two-way stretch, owing to a narrow road space. As there is no provision to view, from a distance, vehicles coming from the opposite direction due to closely built houses, vehicles get stuck on the stretch. “During rush hour, vehicles including two-wheelers get stuck for at least half an hour to pass through the bend. In the evening hours, the situation is even worse,” said K. Geeta, a motorist.

Every day, vehicles including town buses, lorries laden with goods, cars and two-wheelers use the stretch to reach neighbouring villages, and the towns of Gudiyatham and Pernambut. The stretch is a 15-km shorter route for goods-carriers heading towards interior areas in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, bypassing the national highway.

Reduced space

Motorists said the stretch, especially the portion that navigates into the town, has not been widened for many years and has resulted in traffic chaos and accidents on the route. The ongoing widening of stormwater drains on the stretch has reduced the road space, making pedestrians navigate ways by themselves on the carriageway.

Also, inadequate funds with the town panchayat has led to the poor maintenance of street lights on the stretch. Most of the street lights on the stretch have become defunct, the locals charged.

Officials said the widening of a portion of the bend, especially towards Gudiyatham, was done after demolishing buildings on both sides of the stretch before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, buildings, mostly houses, on both sides of the bend towards the national highway have not been demolished due to objections from residents. “Steps will be taken soon to widen the bend portion of the stretch soon,” said a State Highways official.