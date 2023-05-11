Haemophilia awareness programme conducted at ICH

May 11, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

A patient awareness programme for haemophilia and haemoglobinopathies was held at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children on Tuesday.

The programme was held as part of World Thalassemia Day on May 8. Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, took part. E. Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and Rema Chandramohan, director of ICH were present.

According to press release, ICH is the State Nodal Centre for Haemoglobinopathies and Haemophilia.

The Department of Haematology, ICH was providing regular prophylaxis for 84 children with haemophilia. In a pilot phase, 16 children with haemophilia were being provided clotting factor concentrate prophylaxis at the nearby government hospital to avoid travel to ICH. Around 100 transfusion-dependent children with thalassemia were provided monthly transfusions and chelation drugs. HLA typing followed by bone marrow transplantation is being provided to children with suitable donors through the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Along with ICH, 10 centres in various medical colleges have developed integrated centres for haemophilia and haemoglobinopathies with the support of the State government and the National Health Mission, the release said.