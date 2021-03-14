Haemodialysis unit opened in Saveetha Medical College and Hospital

CHENNAI

14 March 2021 02:18 IST

Saveetha Medical College and Hospital inaugurated a haemodialysis unit in line with World Kidney Day on March 11.

According to a press release, the Rotary Club of Guindy, Rotary International District 3232, Rotary Club of Alor Star, Malaysia, and Rotary Club of Glenhaven and Hills-Kellyville donated approximately ₹35 lakh as grants for the procurement of the equipment. A total of six high haemodialysis units were donated by the Rotary Club of Guindy.

S. Muthupalaiappan, district governor, Rotary Club of Guindy, inaugurated the facility. N.M. Veeraiyan, founder and chancellor, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, and Saveetha Rajesh, medical director, Saveetha Medical College and Hospital were present at the inauguration.

