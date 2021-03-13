Haemodialysis performed on 725 COVID-19 patients at RGGGH

CHENNAI

World Kidney Day celebrated; 1,520 renal transplants done so far

The nephrology team of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has performed haemodialysis for 725 COVID-19 patients, according to dean E. Theranirajan.

So far, 1,520 kidney transplants have been performed at the RGGGH. As part of World Kidney Day, the hospital honoured the recipient and donor of the 1,500th kidney transplant. A beneficiary of maintenance haemodialysis programme, who has been on dialysis for four years, and another patient with chronic kidney disease, who has been under treatment for over 30 years at the RGGGH, were also honoured, according to a press release.

There are 80 haemodialysis machines, and about 2,700 dialysis treatment sessions are performed every month.

About 35 patients are on continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis. About 200 acute peritoneal dialysis sessions are being done every month.

Dr. Theranirajan emphasised on the need to spread awareness on kidney diseases among the public, particularly on hypertension and diabetes, the two most common causes for chronic kidney diseases.

N. Gopalakrishnan, director, Institute of Nephrology, and R. Padmaraj, professor of nephrology, were present.