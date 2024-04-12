Haemodialysis machine inaugurated

April 12, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

A haemodialysis machine was inaugurated at the Rekha Memorial Renny Abraham Ambattur Rotary TANKER Foundation Dialysis Unit, Ambattur Rotary Hospital, on April 10. The machine was donated by Prakash Foods and Feed Mills Private Limited, and inaugurated by its chairman and managing director, D.V.R. Prakash Rao. TANKER runs 14 dialysis units - 11 in Chennai and one each in Madurai, Vellore, and Tiruppur. Georgi Abraham, founder-trustee, and Latha A. Kumaraswami, managing trustee of TANKER Foundation, were present, according to a press release.