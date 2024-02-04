Haddows Road Park: a lot of facilities in a compact space

February 04, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

Tucked away just past a popular south Indian restaurant, on a street teeming with traffic all day, the Haddows Road Park is barely visible from the road. But enter its tiny gate, and you’ll find a host of facilities packed into a compact space.

Inaugurated by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2005, the park, sprawling over the Nungambakkam canal, was renovated in 2015. A board at the park says it is run by the Chennai Corporation and maintained by Apollo Hospitals and Friends at Haddows Park.

A walking/jogging track is the park’s dominant feature, and even on a weekday evening, it is fairly crowded. Determined joggers outpace groups of slower walkers, while those needing a breather relax on the benches by the side. One small portion off the track is dedicated to fitness, with exercise equipment, and a pebble pathway.

Badminton courts

Beyond the track are two badminton courts, where an energetic game is on between two young men and two relatively older men at one court. Next to the courts is a skating rink with space for yoga classes, all surrounded by brightly painted walls. Just beside the courts and rinks is a roomy resting house, lined by a bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

P.K. Ganju, 89, originally from Srinagar, visits the park twice a day, morning and evening, for a walk. “I do four or five rounds of walking every day. The rain in December really battered this place, and only now it is slowly returning to normalcy. There’s still a lot of debris left to be cleared,” he says.

There is debris near the entrance gate and bags of it on the margins of the walking path. A slight odour permeates the place, possibly from the trash. Additionally, the portion of the canal that bisects the path wears a neglected air.

The lush greenery of some years ago is missing; bushes and plants could do with some sprucing up and maintenance and, as with everywhere in Chennai, there’s room for more greenery.

Another section off the track, filled in with sand, is a play area for children, with slides, swings and see-saws, all occupied by exuberant children.

This area is well-maintained and serves as a fun spot for kids, says Divya K., a resident of Chetpet, who regularly brings her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter here, to play with a friend. She, however, points out that the washrooms need to be improved, and there is mosquito menace. “That’s why we try to leave early,” she says, before the mosquito invasion becomes really bad.

For those looking for a place in the city for a quick run or a children’s play date, the Haddows Road Park is a pleasant green nook — open in the mornings and evenings only. Some basic maintenance, though, could go a long way in improving its appeal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT