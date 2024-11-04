GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Habitual offender held in Avadi 

Published - November 04, 2024 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi police, on Monday, arrested a habitual offender who allegedly broke into a house and decamped with ₹1.8 lakh a few months ago 

The suspect, identified as Vignesh alias Vicky, 21, of Mudichur, was nabbed by the police personnel on patrol duty near Ayyappakkam. During inquiry, he confessed to the crime and also revealed that he was previously involved in 16 thefts and robberies in the limits of Pallikaranai, Chitlapakkam, Adambakkam, Selaiyur, Kodambakkam, Madipakkam, and Chromepet police stations.

He had also been involved in the break-in at the house of Ramesh in Siva Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, in April and had decamped with ₹1.8 lakh. The footage from the CCTV cameras in the scene of the crime corroborated his confession. A case was registered against him, and further investigation is under way, the police said.

