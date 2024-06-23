ADVERTISEMENT

Habitual offender arrested in Maduravoyal

Published - June 23, 2024 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was involved in several criminal offences, including burglary and robbery. Thirty sovereigns of gold jewellery has been recovered from him

The Hindu Bureau

The Maduravoyal police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old for several criminal offences, including burglary and robbery.

The police said Subramanian of Aandal Nagar, Alapakkam, alleged that unidentified persons broke into his house and made off with 42 sovereigns of gold jewellery on June 16. Based on his complaint, the police investigated. After analysing closed-circuit television camera footage, the police traced and arrested Rajesh of Poonamallee. The police said he had been involved in 36 offences and 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery was recovered from him.

