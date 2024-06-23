GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Habitual offender arrested in Maduravoyal

He was involved in several criminal offences, including burglary and robbery. Thirty sovereigns of gold jewellery has been recovered from him

Published - June 23, 2024 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maduravoyal police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old for several criminal offences, including burglary and robbery.

The police said Subramanian of Aandal Nagar, Alapakkam, alleged that unidentified persons broke into his house and made off with 42 sovereigns of gold jewellery on June 16. Based on his complaint, the police investigated. After analysing closed-circuit television camera footage, the police traced and arrested Rajesh of Poonamallee. The police said he had been involved in 36 offences and 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery was recovered from him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.