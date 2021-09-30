The Thiruvanmiyur police on Wednesday arrested a habitual burglar and seized 42 sovereigns of jewellery from him. The police said R. Hari, 72, of Besant Nagar lodged a complaint last month that unidentified persons broke into his residence and escaped with 42.5 sovereigns of jewellery. The police registered a case and analysed CCTV camera footage, which showed the involvement of K. Malarvannan alias Manikkam, 58, of Ponmar. The police arrested Malarvannan, who already had nine burglary cases pending against him and has been detained under the Goondas Act thrice. He was remanded in judicial custody.
Habitual burglar arrested in Thiruvanmiyur
CHENNAI,
September 30, 2021 01:49 IST
