H. Shankar has assumed additional charge as the Managing Director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL).

He is a mechanical engineer with an MBA in General Management and has over three decades of experience in all facets of refinery operations. He has played pivotal roles in project management and leading numerous large-scale projects.

He has been on the Board of CPCL as Director (Technical) since October 2020, said a press release.

