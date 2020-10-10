Gyms, parks open up

Residents’ associations are cautiously enabling access to common amenities

Let residents have fun but make sure they take all pandemic safety precautions – that is the new strategy being adopted by RWAs that are opening up the common amenities in the gated communities.

Recently, Prince Village Phase-I, a gated community in Tondiarpet, opened its gym and play area after much deliberation among residents. Both these amenities have been out of bounds for children and adults since March. With easing of lockdown restrictions, the temporary ban stands lifted.

The facilities team ensures the gym and play area are cleaned.

At Aashiana Apartment in Venus Colony, Alwarpet, badminton enthusiasts have to book a slot in advance via a WhatsApp group specifically created for it. Only two players can occupy the court at any given point of time. Every two players are given a 45-minute slot, which is followed by a 30-minute ‘no play’ time that is used to carry out cleaning at the court. The court is open only for an hour in the morning and three hours in the evening, as against three and six hours, respectively, before the pandemic.

CCTV cameras would be watching over players to check if they are flouting any rules, including if they have come to the court without wearing a mask.

“It’s difficult to control everyone and so we need to bring strong rules for the safety of all those living in the community,” says Gopinath V., acting secretary of Prince Village Phase-I Owners’ Association.