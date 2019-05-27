Gym, playground and sports coaching soon in Perumbakkam

The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) has tied up with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to construct gyms and a playfield at the Perumbakkam resettlement colony in the coming months. Coaching for children in several sports will be provided by the SDAT soon.

“We are constructing three gyms and one playfield. The SDAT will be providing coaching in athletics and other sports. Football coaching is also on the anvil. This will be done in the colony itself,” said a TNSCB official.

There is a huge talent pool in the resettlement colonies that can be channelised and developed, say TNSCB officials. “We are in the process of identifying children who excel in sports. This will also prevent them from getting into bad habits,” said M.S. Shanmugam, TNSCB managing director.

As a first step, the TNSCB is organising the Inter-Slum Olympics in the Perumbakkam resettlement colony from Saturday. It will be conducted till May 28, and over 500 youngsters are participating in various events.

Starting with cricket

The meet kicked off with a cricket match on Saturday, in which 16 teams participated. “Teams like ‘No Care Boys’, ‘Jolly Boys’, ‘Chennai Six’ and ‘Friends of Everyone’ took part. Apart from this, sports events like throw ball, volley ball, kabbadi, chess, carrom and athletics will be held,” added the official. Mr. Shanmugam said children took part in the 100 m race without shoes and performed well.

G. Manikandan, who won the shot-put event, said he worked as a food delivery agent. “I used to take part in sports events like gymnastics and shot-put in my school days. It will be of great help if other children in Perumbakkam get the opportunity to develop their talent in sports,” he said.