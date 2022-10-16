The Vellore District Cricket Association unanimously elected Naruvi Hospitals chairman G.V. Sampath as its president on Sunday. According to a press release, the annual general body meeting of the association was held, where new office-bearers were elected for the next three years. S. Vijayakumar, V. Krishnakumar, B.S. Dinesh Shankar, R. Gangadharan and B. Vinothkumar were elected as vice-presidents; S. Sridharan as secretary; and B.S. Sai Vigneshwer as treasurer of the association. The meeting was presided over by association president Krishnan, the press release said.
G.V. Sampath elected Vellore District Cricket Association president
