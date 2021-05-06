Guvi and All India Council for Technical Education create record with workshop

Over 1.12 lakh participate in ‘AI for India’ event

A total of 1,12,314 persons participated in the ‘AI for India’ initiative organised on April 24 and 25 by Guvi and All India Council for Technical Education.

The event was aimed at up-skilling Indians in Python programming language. The event saw the most number of users to take a programming lesson in 24 hours, beating the previous record by 50 times.

As many as 1.43 lakh users also took part in the online training session to build a face recognition app during the event. Guvi, AICTE, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Research Park and BUDDI.AI, the clinical and revenue cycle automation platform, conducted the programme. Guvi was incubated in the IIT Madras’ research park.

The event targeted students, IT professionals and anyone in the age group of 8 to 80 years interested in coding. The Guinness Book of World Records’ official adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar presented the certificate during the online event held on April 30. The participants included middle school and high school students, college graduates, job seekers, and experienced IT and Non-IT professionals as well.

AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar said the event was the second world record that the Council had been involved in the past year.

Council chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe urged Guvi to provide another opportunity for people to learn through such events. “AI has huge applications. Lots of applications for AI in agriculture and the automotive industry, from parking vehicles to manufacturing. A lot of potential also exists in areas such as decision making, where data analysis can play a huge role,” he said. According to AICTE vice-chairman M.P. Poonia there were even participants from remote villages in Rajasthan, near the Pakistan border.

The sessions were conducted in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Guvi will offer the courses on Python and facial recognition software for free until May-end. The certification for the Python course will be available for a fee of ₹1,770 as it is issued by IIT-Madras.