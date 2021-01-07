Gutkha seller arrested in Ponneri

Redhills Police arrested an absconding accused who was involved in stocking banned chewable tobacco products and selling at city outskirts.

Following a tip-off last month, a special team of police personnel from Redhills arrested two accused Kadavul (58) of Theertha Akkaraipattu and his associate S. Muthukutti (38), of Vadakarai, who were smuggling banned gutkha products from Andhra Pradesh in a two-wheeler.

Police also seized a huge quantity of tobacco products besides launching a manhunt to nab one Thiyagarajan, who was stocking and selling the contraband to shops in and around Redhills.

The special team of police arrested Thiyagarajan (43) who was hiding at his native Ponneri in Tiruvallur district. After raiding his house, police seized gutkha and pan masala products weighing 50 kg, ₹ 1.10 lakh cash and an auto.