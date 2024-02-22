Guru Nanak College to host two-day international conference

February 22, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

Guru Nanak College (Autonomous), Chennai, will organise a two-day international conference on ‘Frontiers of sustainable research in healthcare, food, agriculture and environmental management (ICSURE–2024)’ on Thursday and Friday (February 22, 23).

Global experts, scholars, and industry executives will talk about sustainable practices essential to conserve the planet, a release said.

“The conference will explore innovative strategies in healthcare, food production, agricultural practices, and environmental management. The event’s objectives are to foster an exchange of ideas, refine technologies for sustainable living, and provide a dynamic platform for the next generation of researchers,” the release added.

There may be recommendations of sustainable practices and new policies, and to promote collaborative international and national research. Moreover, there has been an announcement calling for papers, inviting groundbreaking work, to be presented during the conference.

