Gujarat HC ruling on input tax a relief for T.N. textile units too

The Gujarat High Court recently quashed a Central notification relating to availment of input tax credit under the GST for power looms manufacturing fabrics with man-made fibre, which is likely to come as a big relief to textile units in the State as well.

The input tax credit is a mechanism through which a manufacturer claims credit on raw materials, which will enable them to offset their GST. However, power looms making fabrics with man-made fibre were impacted by an inverted duty structure, as their raw materials attracted 18% GST, while the final product (fabric) attracted 5% GST, as the input tax credit kept on accumulating.

“Though the rate of GST on raw materials was reduced to 12%, the problem was not yet solved. From August 2018, the industry was made entitled to claim refund of accumulated income tax credit, however, with a rider that the credit on inward supplies received till July 31, 2018 shall lapse,” G. Natarajan, advocate and partner of Swamy Associates, pointed out. Due to this, the working capital of the industry was affected.

The notification was challenged before the Gujarat High Court, which ruled that government does not have the power under GST law to prescribe such a condition.

“The Gujarat High Court decision is a welcome decision based on earlier precedents of the Supreme Court and comes as a big relief to the textile sector. When a writ petition is filed and the notification of the Central government is quashed, it will not be correct to say that the relief should be only for Gujarat. Textile units in Tamil Nadu would also benefit by this decision,” said K. Vaitheeswaran, advocate and tax consultant.

Textile industry in Tamil Nadu has cheered the judgment. “When the government permitted refund of accumulated credit, it did not permit refund with retrospective effect. The industry has got relief through the High Court order. The basic aim of the GST is that cost should not be added to an intermediate product because of taxes. This is what the industry had pointed out to the government too,” K. Selvaraju, secretary general of Southern India Mills’ Association said.

M. Senthilkumar, chairman and managing director of BKS Textiles, which manufactures and exports woven fabrics, said the judgment will bring liquidity to the industry. However, the government should study the anomalies and bring in a uniform rate, he said.