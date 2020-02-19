Gujarat firm to lay piped gas distribution network in Chennai

AHMEDABAD

SC gives Torrent Gas nod for operations in Chennai and Tiruvallur

Gujarat-based Torrent Gas, engaged in the supply and distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG), has received the Supreme Court’s nod to create distribution networks in Chennai and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.

In September 2018, Torrent Gas won the bid floated by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to lay the City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure to provide CNG and PNG in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.

However, the authorisation by PNGRB was challenged by another Gujarat-based company, Adani Gas Limited, on the ground that the bid of Torrent Gas was unreasonably high and PNGRB ought to have rejected the bid. The court, on February 17, rejected the Adani group’s petition and held that the power to determine the reasonability of the bids resided solely with the PNGRB, by virtue of Clause 14.2 of the bid document and that PNGRB’s determination on reasonability was neither arbitrary nor in violation of the principles of natural justice.

All contentions of the plaintiff petitioners were rejected, and their appeals against the PNGRB’s award dismissed.

Decks cleared

“This judgment of the Supreme Court clear the decks for laying CGD infrastructure in Chennai and Tiruvallur, which is the only metro region in the country where CGD infrastructure doesn’t exist as on date. Torrent Gas is committed to building a robust and efficient CGD network and making CNG and PNG widely available to the citizens of Chennai and Tiruvallur districts,” said Jayesh Desai, executive director of Torrent Group.

According to him, Torrent Gas is one of the leading CGD companies in the country and has been authorised for 16 Geographical Areas (GA), covering 32 districts across 7 States, namely Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

In Chennai and Tiruvallur, the company is expected to invest ₹5,000 crore in creating city gas distribution networks, spread in 3,569 sq km of area.

“We will be commencing our work from the first quarter of financial year 2021 and gas supply and distribution will progressively begin from the subsequent quarter,” Mr. Desai told The Hindu.