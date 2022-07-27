Guindy National Park to be remodelled

Staff Reporter July 27, 2022 20:38 IST

A ₹20-crore project is proposed to taken up to remodel the sprawling Guindy National Park

The Guindy National Park is expected emerge as a major centre of ex-citu conservation centre for rehabilitated animals, birds and reptiles. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The government will redevelop the sprawling Guindy Children’s Park as a Nature Park at a cost of ₹20 crore. An important ecotourism spot, the Guindy Children’s Park attracts with nearly 8 lakh to 9 lakh visitors a year, according to a press release. “The park needs improvement with additional facilities to attract more number of people. More than 68,000 students from 1,050 schools have taken part in the basic zoo exposure programme at the park annually,” the release said. Spread over 22 acres of land, the park is home to several birds, spotted deer, and some small mammals. The remodelling project is expected to make this space emerge as a prime centre for nature and conservation education awareness and orientation. The upgraded Guindy Children’s Nature Park will have a host of facilities which include improved animal enclosures, open play areas, cafeteria, children’s wildlife library, landscaping and visitor amenities. It will serve as a centre of excellence for ex-situ conservation of rehabilitated wildlife, primates, birds and reptiles with appropriate care, the release said.



