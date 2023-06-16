ADVERTISEMENT

Guindy Children’s Park to be renovated, to be shut for six months

June 16, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Guindy Children’s Park in Chennai will be closed for six months from June 19 for renovation work.

The upgrade will include setting up of a modern café within the park premises and QR-based ticketing system for visitors. One of the key highlights of the renovation is the introduction of interactive sign boards throughout the park, said E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, in a release.

These signboards will provide informative and engaging content about the park’s flora and fauna, through which the Park aims to foster deeper understanding of the local ecosystem and appreciation for nature and conservation.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department envisions Guindy Children’s Park as a centre for nature education in Chennai, catering to both school groups and individual visitors, he said and added that educational programmes, guided tours, and workshops will be organised to promote environmental awareness.

