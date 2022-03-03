Guiding the business community out of a sedentary lifestyle

A majority of the members of Kilpauk Striders are from Sowcarpet and surrounding areas, but people from as far as Chetpet and Ayanavaram also join the running and fitness drills

The weight-conscious would erase their obese self from the past, if they can. Photos showing them as dreadfully blubbery are thrown to the shredders. Rajesh Joshi is highly conscious of weight, but does the opposite. He preserves unflattering photos of himself that were taken when he tipped the scales at an unbelievable 124 kilos. He even offers these photos for public display. They are meant to encourage others seeking to shed stubborn tyres of flab. Rajesh who runs a wholesale business in disposable items in Choolai, stands five foot three inches in his socks, and his corpulence was clearly on the dangerous side.

“In our running group, my photos are freely circulated for the benefit of newcomers battling obesity,” says Joshi, who has “run himself” to a more acceptable number: 90 kg. “I am working towards bringing my weight down to at least 65 kg.” The 48-year-old businessman is a member of Kilpauk Striders, a chapter of Chennai Runners with its sphere of influence largely covering Kilpauk, Puraisaiwalkam, Vepery and Sowcarpet.

Raghupathy Nandagopal, a senior member of the group, remarks that 85 p.c. to 90 p.c. of its members are from the North Indian community — largely those from the Jain and Marwari communities with businesses to run.

These businesses make demands on their owners well into the late-evening hours, which can result in health problems.

Rajesh’s continuing recovery from obesity is not just inspirational to many of the other members, but also an object lesson on how to come out of their specific problem.

Rajesh notes that he had earlier made many attempts to shed weight through workouts, but would lapse back into sa edentary lifestyle. Months before he joined Kilpauk Striders, he had been diagnosed with diabetes.

He explains that being in a running group for the last four years has meant that he was not allowed to take the foot off the podal. "When you want to skip of day of running or strenth training, friends would dissuade you from doing so."

At a strength training session | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

"Nearly 180-members strong, the group has expanded by word mouth. A member would spread the word obout it among family members and friends. Even though they have their business commitments, they spend one and a half hours every day for this running and strength training," says Raghupathy. A piece of informationabout Raghupathy would make clear that the group is open to anyone who cares to get and stay fit.

"I am not a north Inbdian, but from a Telugu background. And I am not into business; I am an IT professional."

Raghupathy, who lives in Doveton, has himself reduced from 102 kg to 85 kg. He notes that he has suffered a heart attack in 2014, when he was in his early forties -- and he had run his way to fitness.

The location

Before 2015, this roadside spot on Dr. Allagappa Road in Kilpauk was as unremarkable as it can get. It had to stretch out a begging bowl to adjoining CSI Ewart School for identity. In the last six years, it has gained a stature of its own, as the congregating point for Kilpauk Striders. The school is still mentioned for easy location of the spot, though.

Rajesh Joshi, when he weighed 124 kg | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajesh Joshi after shedding 34 kg | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The two founders of the group -- Sachin Mehta and Vikash Khater -- live in an apartment complex that is just 200 metres away and that is how this spot got chosen, explains Raghupathy

"We start from there for our running schedules. We have strength drills, which we have twice a week at the SDAT stadium in Nehru Park. We pay a monthly fee to use the space, with 30 to 40 people assemblling there twice a week for group exercises. We are alloctaed a space where we can train: sometimes, a basketball or volleyball court. We also get access to the tracks," says Raghupathy.

The range

Kilpauk, Purasaiwalkam, Choolai, Vepary, and Sowcaropet. But, there are also people coming from Ayanavaram, Chepet, and Perambur as they have friends in this group.

The schedule:

MondaY -- Rest day; Tuesday -- Running drills; Wednesday -- strength session. Thursday -- Running drills; Friday -- Strength session; Saturday -- Long slow distance run; Sunday -- cycling as cross-training.

"On Saturday and Sunday, members can choose cycling and long-distance running interchangeably," says Raghupathy.

"While running, we may go towards Anna Nagar; sometimes, we go to Ega theatre and head towards Gemini and the Marina beach. For cycling, we take the Marina loop or sometimes we go to Sholinganallur or OMR-ECR — I ride till Mahabalipuram."

For more details, contact group coordinators, Priya Chowdhary (9840652321) and Priyadarshana (9841365536).