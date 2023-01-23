Guidelines will be drawn up for temple festivals: Minister

January 23, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

A day after three persons were killed in a crane mishap during a temple procession, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P. K. Sekar Babu on Monday said guidelines will be drawn up for temple festivals that attract crowds.

Addressing presspersons after laying the foundation stone for various works at a total cost of ₹7 crore at the 1,100-year- old Sri Mangala Lakshmi Sametha Azhaguraja Perurmal temple in Thakkolam in Ranipet district, he said the guidelines would be drawn up in consultation with the police, fire services and revenue departments.

“The unfortunate accident in which three persons died happened in a temple that is not under the purview of the HR&CE Department. However, since Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has stressed the need for ensuring safety in temples, managements of private temples too will be told to follow the guidelines strictly,” he added.

At the Thakkolam temple, a total of 11 works, including restoration, renovation and reconstruction, are to be carried out to the gopuram, maha mandapam, Garuda sannidhi, madapalli, store room and compound wall.

The temple had been completely built upon by 53 families, who were living inside the structure, with rooms and toilets. Now, only a few structures and a few idols remained. The department has provided alternative houses to the families and has retrieved the site where the works are being undertaken. The temple is said to have been constructed by Parantaka Chola I and inscriptions to this effect can be found among the stones available at the site .

Khadi Minister R. Gandhi, Tirupathi Sri Sadagopa Ramanuja Periya Jeeyar, HR&CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and Ranipet district Collector T. Bhaskara Pandian were present on the occasion.