Guide book for parents of children with Down Syndrome released in Chennai

Children enjoying their day out at the Down Syndrome Awareness Day programme organised at the DEIC, Institute of Social Paediartrics, Govt. Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

March 22, 2022 00:39 IST

Doctors say if the syndrome is identified at birth, early intervention can be beneficial

The District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), the Institute of Social Paediatrics of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, released a parental awareness guide book on Monday to mark the World Down Syndrome Awareness Day.

Down Syndrome is the most common chromosomal anomaly characterised by an extra pair in chromosome 21 (Trisomy 21). It is estimated that the incidence of Trisomy 21 was about 1 in 1,000 live births and estimated life expectancy of the affected person was about 50 to 60 years. As the age of the mother increases, the incidence of Down Syndrome in their newborn increases. While there is no cure for Down Syndrome, education and proper care have shown to improve the quality of life, according to a release.

According to doctors, antenatal screening for Down Syndrome was done if a woman pregnant with the first child was aged 33 to 35. Down Syndrome could be identified in the first trimester of gestation. If identified at birth, early intervention can be beneficial.

About 40 children with Down Syndrome were registered at the DEIC of the hospital. The guide book on Down Syndrome comprised do’s and don’ts for parents.

DEIC had a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals trained in speech therapy, physiotherapy, optometry and dental. Children with growth hormone deficiency were given Recombinant Growth Hormone injection supplied by the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.

R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, released the guide book. Competitions in drawing, dance, painting and crafts were organised for the children and prizes distributed.

The importance of this year’s theme “Inclusion Means” was emphasised.

P. Balaji, dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, and Rema Chandramohan, director of Institute of Social Paediatrics, took part. Members of the Rotary Club of Madras Temple City participated, the release said.