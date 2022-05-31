Guidance inks MoU with German agency

Pact aims to strengthen trade and investment development between Tamil Nadu and Hannover, Germany

Guidance, the nodal agency instrumental in bringing investments into Tamil Nadu, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with hannoverimpuls GmbH at the Hannover Messe 2022, further strengthening bilateral ties with Germany. Hannoverimpuls GmbH is the economic development agency for the city and region of Hannover in Germany.

The purpose of this MoU is to strengthen trade and investment development between the two regions and to promote trade joint cooperation in sectors identified mutually.

Pooja Kulkarni, managing director and CEO, Guidance, told The Hindu that the MoU was to improve B2B partnerships, investments, technological collaboration and trade. On behalf of Guidance, Ms. Kulkarni signed the MoU with Doris Petersen, managing director, hannoverimpuls GmbH, in the presence of other government officials.

It is learnt that some of the key areas of focus would be automotive, engineering, information technology, logistics and maritime, mobility, food processing, industry 4.0, medical and life science, energy, electrical and electronics, education and vocational training and start-ups among others.