Guest lecturers to receive six months’ salary

They will get a consolidated amount of ₹15,000 per month

The Higher Education Department has issued an order stating that six months’ salary due to guest lecturers should be paid.

The government order to this effect was released on Wednesday. As many as 1,661 guest lecturers in 59 government arts and science colleges will receive the salary dues from April 2020 to October 2020.

The government has allocated ₹15,12,63,164 for the purpose. Each lecturer will be paid a consolidated amount of ₹15,000.

The lecturers were appointed by the government for the academic year 2020-2021 for shift 2. The department has also sought details of guest lecturers appointed from November 2020 to March 2021.

The Directorate of College Education has asked arts and science colleges to submit the list of guest lecturers they have appointed in order to seek finance from the government. The colleges must send the details by January 19.

The DCE’s format has sought details of the vacancy and the number of guest lecturers who have been appointed.

The financial commitment towards salary would be ₹12,45,75,000. An amount of ₹14,77,636 has been allocated for non-teaching staff appointed on consolidated pay too. Guest lecturers are appointed on a temporary basis and each year their contract is renewed when the academic year begins. When the guest lecturers raised the issue of salary, the government said due to lockdown, the teachers were not working from colleges. However, the teachers were expected to have laptops, smartphones and internet connection to conduct online classes, they said.