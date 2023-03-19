ADVERTISEMENT

Guest lecturers place their demands at Karunanidhi memorial

March 19, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Guest lecturers placed their demands in former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s memorial on the Marina on Sunday.

The lecturers have been protesting the Higher Education Department’s decision to select lecturers through an examination.

They want the government to follow Government Order no. 56, issued by the previous AIADMK government in 2020, and appoint to permanent posts those among them who had participated in the certificate verification process. The guest lecturers want the government to implement the University Grants Commission recommended salaries of ₹50,000.

The lecturers are also seeking job security and equal pay for equal work. They have been conducting protests outside the Directorate of Collegiate Education in Saidapet for the past few days.

