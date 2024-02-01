Guduvanchery tank likely to become drinking water source for Chennai’s southern suburbs, says WRD

February 01, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has accelerated work to rejuvenate the Guduvanchery tank into a freshwater source. Besides catering to irrigation needs in the neighbouring localities, the waterbody has the potential to be used as a drinking water source for various southern suburbs of the city.

About 60% of the work has already been completed. Spread over nearly 20 hectares, the waterbody in Kattankulathur block is a major source of irrigation for nearly 62 hectares of land. Like many other waterbodies, the Guduvanchery tank too was affected by sewage pollution.

The surplus water from the Guduvanchery tank flows into the Adanur tank, which finally joins with the Adyar. WRD officials said the tank’s bund had several breaches after the recent floods. Measures are being taken to change the inlets and construct a peripheral drain to deflect sewage, which is otherwise released into the waterbody. The tank’s capacity will be improved by strengthening the bund, which runs for nearly 1.5 km, and also taking slope protection measures.

The tank, falling in the Adyar sub-basin, receives inflow from catchment areas and waterbodies, including the Vallanchery tank, in Chengalpattu district. The storage in the waterbody, which is expected to increase by a minimum of 5%-10%, could also be used to supply drinking water to areas such as Urapakkam, Guduvanchery, Maraimalai Nagar, and Vandalur in the city’s southern fringes, officials said.

“We are providing an additional weir to drain surplus water. A regulator will also be constructed to reduce the water level by up to 3 ft ahead of heavy inflow to alleviate inundation in the downstream areas,” an official said.

A walkers’ path is also being formed to provide recreational facilities for residents in the neighbourhood. The two sluices of the tank have been repaired. The ₹6.6-crore project, which will be executed with assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), will be completed by March or April, the official added.