Guduvanchery- Singaperumal Koil line inspection tomorrow

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will inspect the newly laid railway line between Guduvanchery and Singaperumal Koil stations on Tuesday. It is the third railway line being laid between Tambaram to Chengalpattu.

In a press statement, the Southern Railway has requested the public residing in the vicinity to avoid the railway tracks.

During the inspection, the Commissioner of Railway Safety will conduct a high-speed trial run of loco on the same stretch measuring around 11 km, which is located on the Chennai Beach–Villupuram section. The high-speed trial run will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4.45 p.m.

The third line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu was scheduled to be completed by March 2020 but because of COVID-19 lockdown the work was delayed. The third line project would help Southern Railway operate more suburban train services beyond Tambaram to Chengalpattu.