Guduvanchery all-woman police station inspector suspended for collecting ₹12.20 lakh from two doctors in POCSO case

July 11, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

An Inspector of Police in All-Woman Police Station at Guduvanchery has been suspended for allegedly threatening two doctors in Chengalpattu district and collecting ₹12.2 lakh from them.

Police sources said the woman inspector had been identified as Magidha Anna Christie, who was investigating a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Recently, a woman lodged a complaint with All-Woman Police Station, Guduvanchery, alleging that a youth had kidnapped her minor daughter and had a physical relationship with her. The police arrested the youth under the POCSO Act. The girl was sent with her parents and the youth was remanded in judicial custody.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint alleging that two doctors — a government doctor who runs a private clinic and a private doctor — had allegedly performed a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure on her daughter who is a minor without informing her.

Acting on her complaint, Magidha visited the doctors for an inquiry. She then allegedly threatened them that she would leak the information to the press and tarnish their reputation if they did not pay her money. Even though both doctors denied performing the procedure, they paid ₹12.20 lakh to her.

A few days later, both doctors lodged a complaint to senior police officers about the case. Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj on Monday placed Magidha under suspension pending departmental inquiry.

