GST wing detects 252 fake invoices

CHENNAI

25 February 2021 00:34 IST

14 persons arrested; awareness campaign launched

The Enforcement and Compliance Monitoring Unit of GST & Central Excise, Chennai Outer CGST Commissionerate, has detected 252 fake invoice cases meant to claim an illegal and unlawful input tax credit of ₹491 crore.

According to a release, 14 persons have been arrested. To create awareness of the impact of the fake invoice menace, especially among tiny and small taxpayers/GST registrants, the CGST Seva Kendra has launched a campaign against fake invoices. To mark the inauguration of the campaign, handouts on fake invoice menace were released on Wednesday, in English and Tamil.

J.M. Kennedy, Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Chennai Outer, released the handouts. P. Anand Kumar, Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, (Appeals-II), was present.

