GST Road chokes

The arterial GST road was choked with heavy traffic till Monday morning as vehicles from other parts of the State returned to the city after Pongal festival.

Traffic went out of control even as traffic police had announced diversion and alternate routes for vehicles to enter the city. Transport department operated special buses on several routes. Vehicles moved inch by inch, taking more than half an hour to cover a kilometre. In the early morning of Monday, confusion and chaos prevailed as many vehicles hit the road at the same time. Motorists had a harrowing experience with bumper-to bumper traffic in Vandulur, Perungalathur and Guduvanchery.Vehicles piled up for more than 5 km near toll plazas in Paranur, Chengalpattu. The traffic snarl continued until 10 a.m on Monday.