GST Road chokes

The arterial GST road was choked with heavy traffic till Monday morning as vehicles from other parts of the State returned to the city after Pongal festival.
Traffic went out of control even as traffic police had announced diversion and alternate routes for vehicles to enter the city. Transport department operated special buses on several routes. Vehicles moved inch by inch, taking more than half an hour to cover a kilometre. In the early morning of Monday, confusion and chaos prevailed as many vehicles hit the road at the same time. Motorists had a harrowing experience with bumper-to bumper traffic in Vandulur, Perungalathur and Guduvanchery.Vehicles piled up for more than 5 km near toll plazas in Paranur, Chengalpattu. The traffic snarl continued until 10 a.m on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.