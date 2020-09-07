GST official alleges Hindi imposition

CHENNAI

07 September 2020 23:50 IST

Says he has been posted in Hindi cell though he doesn’t know the language

B. Balamurugan, Assistant Commissioner, Hindi Cell, GST Chennai Outer Commissionerate, has written to Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), alleging imposition of Hindi on Tamil officials.

Of the four officials in the Hindi cell, Mr. Balamurugan said, he and the superintendent do not know Hindi.

“It is my humble opinion that the officer posted in the cell should know Hindi and also express his willingness to work in Hindi cell before being posted,” Mr. Balamurugan pointed out in his letter.

He further said he was not interested in working in the Hindi cell and alleged that his posting amounts to imposition of Hindi.

Mr. Balamurgan requested the Chairman to instruct all the heads in the CBIC to post only those who have knowledge of Hindi in the department.