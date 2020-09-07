GST official alleges Hindi imposition

B. Balamurugan, Assistant Commissioner, Hindi Cell, GST Chennai Outer Commissionerate, has written to Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), alleging imposition of Hindi on Tamil officials.
Of the four officials in the Hindi cell, Mr. Balamurugan said, he and the superintendent do not know Hindi.
“It is my humble opinion that the officer posted in the cell should know Hindi and also express his willingness to work in Hindi cell before being posted,” Mr. Balamurugan pointed out in his letter.
He further said he was not interested in working in the Hindi cell and alleged that his posting amounts to imposition of Hindi.
Mr. Balamurgan requested the Chairman to instruct all the heads in the CBIC to post only those who have knowledge of Hindi in the department.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath