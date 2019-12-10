GST feedback divas organised

The Chennai North Central GST and Central Excise Commissionerate organised a GST stakeholders feedback divas on December 7 to get on the spot response to the new GST returns – Sahaj and Sugam, RET-1 in place of the current GSTR1 and GSTR-3B to be introduced from April 1, 2020.
A practical session was held to give a hands-on experience to the various stakeholders, trade and industry, organisations representing tax payers, tax practitioners, compliance managers, where the tax officers assisted them to upload some forms using trial versions. Feedback and suggestions were also received and will be forwarded to the CBIC for taking corrective action, a press release said.
