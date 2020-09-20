GST evasion worth ₹4,167.91 cr. detected in T.N. since July 2017

A total of 1,273 cases of evasion of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), amounting to ₹4,167.91 crore, from July 2017 to August 2020 were detected in Tamil Nadu, according to information provided in Parliament.
Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur provided the data in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Dean Kuriakose on GST evasion. Thirty-one arrests had been made in the State for GST evasion.
Tamil Nadu accounted for about 4.46% of the overall GST evasion in the country out of the total of ₹93,462.08 crore, according to the data.
“There is no evidence to suggest that tax evasion has increased after the implementation of the GST. No Central tax officer has been found to be involved in the evasion,” Mr. Thakur said.
GST evasion was being prevented/reduced with the use of data analytics, checking e-way bills and developing specific intelligence, he said.
Recently, the GST and Central Excise Department, Chennai Outer, arrested a 56-year-old person from Kodungaiyur in the city for committing GST credit fraud of ₹107 crore. In a recent statement, Ravindranath, Principal Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, Chennai Outer, said the GST Department had observed that many taxpayers under investigation were dodging summonses issued in the course of investigation. He warned that not responding to summonses constituted an offence that carried a jail term of six months.
