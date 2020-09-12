GST, Central Excise departments join hands to conserve Korattur lake

CHENNAI

12 September 2020 00:25 IST

It is part of a fortnight-long ‘Swachhta Pakwada’ drive

The green cover around Korattur lake, one of the major waterbodies in the western suburbs, is set to improve as the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has extended its support to the initiative.

A team of officials from the GST and Central Excise (Appeals-II) Commissionerate visited the lake on Friday and planted saplings and provided tree guards near the lake on Water Canal Road. They later inspected the restoration work taken up on the lake, spread over 600 acres.

P. Anandkumar, Commissioner, GST and Central Excise (Appeals-II), said the initiative was part of the ‘Swachhta Pakwada’, the fortnight-long cleanliness drive.

“We plan to contribute towards the green cover initiative of the Water Resources Department (WRD) along with Social Work Team Trust (SWOTT), a voluntary organisation. The work to plant more saplings and landscaping may start in one or two months,” he said.

The work has been taken up under the eco-restoration project of the Water Resources Department. The department had joined hands with various voluntary organisations in rejuvenating and developing green cover around the lake.

Volunteers from SWOTT planted nearly 200 saplings last month to mark the Independence Day. Similarly, about 80 local fishermen, who depend on the lake, took up a cleaning initiative along with Korattur Aeri Padhukappu Makkal Iyakkam (KAPMI), a citizens group involved in protecting the lake’s environment, in August. Nearly 80 sacks of non-biodegradable waste were collected on a two-km stretch on the lake’s eastern side.

Officials of the WRD said such efforts along with the NGOs would help improve the lake’s environment and prevent degradation. Apart from being a source of groundwater recharge, the lake supported 250 families of fishermen.