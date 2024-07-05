GSS/NGT takes cognisance of fish kill in Adyar river

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of fish kill near Adyar eco-park in Chennai and sewage contamination based on a news report published by The Hindu.

The bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, took up matters related to pollution and encroachment of waterbodies in Chennai for early hearing based on a The Hindu article published on June 18.

According to the report, dead tilapia fish were seen floating near the eco-park and several sewage outfalls into the Adyar river were spotted near Kotturpuram. While an official with the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust told The Hindu that the sewage outfalls will be checked and arrested, the issue continues to persist despite earlier orders from the NGT to clean up the Adyar river.

On June 28, the locals noticed a red tint on the waters of the Adyar eco-park. Commonly, waters turning red is attributed to algal bloom due to sewage contamination.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the State government sought time from the bench to ascertain the allegations of sewage contamination and file a report in this regard.

The matter has been posted for hearing on July 16.