GRP recovers more than 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery from three persons involved in thefts in trains

Investigation into a complaint lodged at the Tambaram GRP Station on April 12 that 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from a laptop bag in the Pandian Express led the police to solve one more case

June 30, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a history-sheeter and solved two cases of theft of gold jewellery in two trains.

The accused, Jagadeesh, was arrested along with his two accomplices Manniah and Vinothkumar, at the Puratchithalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station by a special police team on Thursday night. 

A senior police official said a case had been registered at the Tambaram GRP Station on April 12 based on a complaint filed by P. Arumugam of Perungudi that some persons had stolen more than 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in his laptop bag while he was travelling in the Pandian Express from Madurai.

Based on the directions from GRP Chennai Superintendent of Police Ponramu to apprehend the accused, a police team went through the modus operandi used by the accused in previous robbery cases and with the footage of the CCTV camera at the Tambaram railway station, the GRP identified the accused.

The police team, based on the interrogation of Jagadeesh, was able to crack another the case in which gold jewellery belonging to Sundari, 56, was robbed while she was travelling in Uzhavan Express on March 9. 

The GRP recovered more than 25 sovereigns of the gold jewellery from the accused and are taking steps to return items to their owners.

Later, the three accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

