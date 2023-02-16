ADVERTISEMENT

GRP files case after video of migrant labourers being assaulted by man in train goes viral

February 16, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a case against unidentified persons who were involved in assaulting migrant labourers from north India travelling in an unreserved compartment of an express train from Chennai. The GRP has filed a First Information Report and a search is on for the accused persons.

The filing of the case comes in the wake of a video of a person abusing and assaulting the migrant labourers travelling in unreserved compartments of an express train had gone viral on the social media. In the video, a person abuses the migrant labourers in Tamil even as his friends plead not to beat the labourers goes in vain.

The GRP has assured to bringing the accused persons to book under the relevant sections once they are apprehended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US