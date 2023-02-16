GRP files case after video of migrant labourers being assaulted by man in train goes viral

February 16, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a case against unidentified persons who were involved in assaulting migrant labourers from north India travelling in an unreserved compartment of an express train from Chennai. The GRP has filed a First Information Report and a search is on for the accused persons.

The filing of the case comes in the wake of a video of a person abusing and assaulting the migrant labourers travelling in unreserved compartments of an express train had gone viral on the social media. In the video, a person abuses the migrant labourers in Tamil even as his friends plead not to beat the labourers goes in vain.

The GRP has assured to bringing the accused persons to book under the relevant sections once they are apprehended.