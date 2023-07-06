HamberMenu
GRP arrests three college students for terrorising passengers at Wimco Nagar suburban railway station in Chennai

The three students threw stones at a group of students from another college and threatened the commuters at the station with knives; GRP team arrested the culprits based on the CCTV footage

July 06, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special police team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three students of a government college for threatening the commuters with knife and throwing stones at a group of students from another college which was travelling by a suburban train at Wimco Nagar railway station on Wednesday evening.

The GRP said based on a complaint filed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who were witness to the incident at Wimco Nagar station, the Korukkupet GRP filed a case. A team was formed to arrest the students who broke the window of the suburban train. The team identified the culprits based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage. The names of the arrested students were given as S. Sarveshwaran, G. Giridharan and K. Mouliswaran, all belonging to Gummidipoondi. They were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

