GRP arrests man on theft charge, recovers stolen jewellery

August 15, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old resident of Irumbuliyur on charges of stealing 37 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a 54-year-old passenger. The GRP also recovered the stolen jewellery from the accused.

A senior official of the GRP said the complainant, G. Venkatesan, was travelling from New Delhi to Mayiladuthurai. He had boarded a suburban train proceeding from Tambaram to Chennai Beach to take the Chozhan Express at Egmore railway station early on Sunday. When he got down at the Egmore station, he noticed that his bag containing gold jewellery, mobile phone and other documents were missing. Based on the complaint filed at the Egmore station of GRP, a case was registered and a special police team formed. The police team after inspecting the footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at important railway stations and through investigative work identified the accused to be S. Babu, a resident of Irumbuliyur.

The GRP later produced Babu before a judicial magistrate and sent him to prison.