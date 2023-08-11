HamberMenu
GRP arrests a 43-year-old for assaulting a woman hawker at Tiruvallur railway station

August 11, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvallur Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 43-year-old man for assaulting a woman hawker at Tiruvallur railway station on Friday. The name of the arrested person was given as D. Joseph Raj of Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district. 

The police said D. Amudha, a native of Erode, sells fruits and flowers on the platforms of Tiruvallur railway station. On Monday night, she was talking to another hawker on Platform No. 4 when an inebriated Joseph Raj started abusing her. During the argument, he attacked her with a pair of scissors. Passengers waiting on the platform came to her rescue and admitted her to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for treatment. Based on her complaint, the GRP arrested Joseph Raj on Friday. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Chennai / railway / crime

