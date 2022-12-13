Growing demand for exotic pets fuelling wildlife smuggling, says chief commissioner of Customs

December 13, 2022 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

India’s geolocation makes it highly vulnerable to transnational wildlife trafficking, said M.V.S. Choudary, Chief Commissioner of Customs, in an address on the 60th anniversary celebration of the Customs Act 1962, in Chennai on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A growing demand for exotic pets in India is also fuelling wildlife smuggling, Mr. Choudary said. The trading of endangered species pushes them to the brink of extinction and threatens the entire ecosystem and their associated environment, he said.

The Chennai Customs Zone on Monday celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Customs Act 1962, with the theme: ‘Join hands: Customs force multiplier in protecting Flora & Fauna.’

The sheer volume of international traffic, ever-changing means used by smugglers, and the concealment of illegal consignments within huge volumes of legitimate goods are some of the challenges faced by customs officers, said Mr. Choudary.

Explaining the varied functions of the Customs, M. Ajit Kumar, former chairman Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), said they do not stop at revenue but also extend to economic and security aspects. Mr. Kumar also lauded the paradigm shift adopted by the Customs after the COVID-19 pandemic for implementing Turant Customs to facilitate faceless customs exchanges.

Going forward, preventing data leakage and manpower requirement to clear large numbers of low-value goods from e-commerce will be novel problems brought about by the current times, Mr. Kumar said.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor C. Rangarajan who is the chairman, Madras School of Economics, chief guest at the event, cautioned against high duty tariffs for exotic goods as it might not deter the illegal transfer of goods. Tariffs need to be carefully fixed so as to avoid reducing passage of goods through legal channels, Mr. Rangarajan said.

V. Rama Mathew, Member, CBIC also participated in the event,