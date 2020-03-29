Grocery stores, vegetable shops remain open for restricted hours

With new restrictions coming into force from Sunday, shops selling vegetables and groceries functioned only from 6 a.m. till 2.30 p.m. People were seen queuing up at supermarkets. Many were relieved that food delivery apps have resumed their services.

In many locations, shoppers had to wait in spaces marked to maintain safe distance and only after a customer exited, another shopper was allowed inside to avoid crowding.

One of the popular vegetables and fruits retail chain in the city took orders only on Dunzo.

V. Padmanabhan, a 40-year-old resident said, “I was told that they accept orders only through Dunzo. So, I had to come again and place the order for fruits.”

Police personnel patrolling some of the areas advised shops and roadside vegetable vendors to ensure that they shut shop by 2.30 p.m. “The police have already come thrice and instructed us to close by 2.30 p.m,” a roadside vegetable vendor in Besant Nagar said.

Limited restaurants

Residents have started placing orders through Swiggy and Zomato. Sneha Sankar, a 27-year-old working professional in the city, said she was relieved that the government lifted the ban and allowed orders for a limited number of hours. “Though I and my friends may not order every day, we know this option is available, in case one of us is not well. Today, when I ordered, I saw only a limited number of restaurants on the app. Delivery executives wore masks.”

Rajkumar of Chennai Hotels’ Association said that very few restaurants were open in the city, including Koyambedu and Central station, with restrictions. No customer was allowed inside and only takeaways were allowed. Swiggy and other operators had very minimal orders, he added.

Residents have appreciated the efficient work of conservancy staff in various parts of the city. V. Rajagopal, an activist in TVS Colony, Anna Nagar West Extension, said conservancy staff of Ambattur zone had been carrying out door-to-door garbage collection regularly, in addition to the regular spraying of disinfectants, using tractor-mounted sprinklers.

218 vehicles seized

Policemen were deployed in many parts of the city and they checked every passing motorist.

“A motorist told me that he was rushing to buy medicines for his six-month-old baby. People are coming out with all kinds of lies to roam around,” said a policeman.

The police booked 307 cases, from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday, for violating prohibitory orders in the city. As many as 218 vehicles were seized from offenders.

From March 24 till date, 1,913 cases have been filed for flouting prohibitory orders. and 17 people have been booked for sneaking out of quarantine. A total of 856 vehicles have been seized. A total of 1,157 traffic violation cases were registered in the State from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.