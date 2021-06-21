Grocery kits distributed in city and nearby districts

CHENNAI

The initiative by the Chennai Food Bank, in association with Jain Annapurna Trust, was mainly to help families who have been left with no work due to the lockdown.

The Chennai Food Bank, in association with Jain Annapurna Trust, distributed grocery kits to low income groups in the city and 40 villages covering the nearby districts this week.

According to a press release, 600 grocery kits, with 35 kg of various ingredients that can sustain a family for a month, were distributed to villagers located around Arni, Chetpet, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Vellore, Ponneermalai and Polur.

Also, 400 grocery kits were distributed in and around the city. Both NGOs have distributed more than 1 lakh meals during the lockdown.